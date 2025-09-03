Trump brushes off health concerns as "fake news"

HQ

The latest news on the United States . Yes... The internet has a knack for spiraling into chaos at the smallest hint of mystery, and last weekend it set its sights on a new claim: that the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, was dead.

Of course, he wasn't. But that didn't stopped the frenzy. The rumor had even climbed to the top of Google's trending searches, as you can see through the following link: Trump dead? The internet loses its mind. What's behind the rumours that Trump is dead?

Now, United States President Donald Trump dismissed the rumors about his health. "I was very active over the weekend," Trump, 79, told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday. Asked about rumours on social media that he may have died, he called them "fake news".