Trump criticises Iran over tanker fees in Strait of Hormuz: "They better not be"

HQ

US President Donald Trump has said Iran should not impose fees on oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, amid ongoing tensions following the fragile ceasefire in the region.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed there were reports that Tehran was attempting to charge vessels for transit through the strategic waterway. "They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now," he wrote.

The comments come as global shipping through the Strait remains severely disrupted, with traffic still far below normal levels despite the ceasefire announced earlier this week.

Iranian-linked industry sources have suggested that a potential toll system could be introduced as part of efforts to maintain control over the chokepoint, though Western officials have rejected the idea of paying any such fees.

Trump also indicated that oil flows would resume "with or without the help of Iran," without providing further details.