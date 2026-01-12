Trump continues push to take Greenland "one way or the other" and "if it affects NATO, it affects NATO"

HQ

Donald Trump intensified his challenge to Europe on Monday by openly repeating his claim that the United States will take control of Greenland "one way or the other," while brushing aside warnings that his stance could fracture NATO ("If it affects NATO, it affects NATO"). Speaking aboard Air Force One and later in the Oval Office, Trump framed Greenland as a strategic necessity for the United States, insisting Washington could not rely on agreements alone to secure its interests in the Arctic.

"One way or the other"

Trump said US ownership of Greenland was unavoidable, arguing that failing to act would allow rival powers to move in. "If we don't take Greenland, Russia or China will," he said. "One way or the other, we are going to have Greenland." He also mocked the territory's ability to defend itself, claiming its security amounted to "two dog sleds," while alleging Russian and Chinese military activity in surrounding waters, assertions repeatedly rejected by Nordic governments.

"If it affects NATO, it affects NATO"

Asked about the consequences for the transatlantic alliance, Trump showed little concern that his remarks could destabilise NATO. "If it affects NATO, it affects NATO," he said, adding: "They need us much more than we need them." Trump again claimed he had effectively "saved" the alliance by forcing European members to increase defence spending, suggesting US strategic priorities would outweigh alliance sensitivities.

Europe warns of a "fateful moment"

The comments drew a sharp response from Denmark, which oversees Greenland's foreign affairs. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that US threats against an ally marked an unprecedented moment for NATO and could undermine the postwar security order. European diplomats are now bracing for a tense week, with Danish and Greenlandic officials set to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as governments across Europe search for ways to push back against Trump's increasingly explicit claims on Greenland.