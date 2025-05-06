Trump considers military option over Greenland expansion

HQ

The latest news on Greenland . In an interview on Sunday, Donald Trump has suggested he would not rule out military force to assert control over Greenland, an autonomous territory under Denmark and a key strategic location in the Arctic.

His renewed interest in the island, which holds both defence significance and untapped mineral resources, has fuelled growing concern within the international community and in Greenland itself. His answer when asked whether he would rule out using force:

"I don't rule it out. I don't say I'm going to do it, but I don't rule out anything. We need Greenland very badly. Greenland is a very small amount of people, which we'll take care of, and we'll cherish them, and all of that. But we need that for international security."

The remarks add to earlier signals from Washington indicating a long-term vision of US expansion into the Arctic region, despite opposition from Denmark, a NATO ally. For now, it remains to be seen how seriously the White House will pursue this controversial ambition.