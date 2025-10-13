Trump considers authorizing Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine

HQ

"Yeah, I might tell him (Putin), if the war is not settled, we may very well do it. We may not, but we may do it. Do they want to have Tomahawks going in their direction? I don't think so." These were the latest words from Trump, who hinted that the United States could allow Ukraine access to Tomahawk missiles if Russia refuses to halt its military campaign. Speaking aboard Air Force One, he said he discussed the issue with Zelensky, who assured the missiles would be used only for military targets. Then, Trump added that the weapons could be provided indirectly through NATO, leaving open the possibility of approval if the conflict continues. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the video below or at the following link. Go!