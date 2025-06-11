LIVE
      Trump confirms new China deal covering rare earths and student access

      Washington and Beijing move forward with a tentative trade agreement focused on minerals and education, though tensions remain.

      The latest news on the United States and China. President Donald Trump has announced a new trade framework with China that would see Beijing resume rare earth mineral shipments while the United States reopens its universities to Chinese students.

      The agreement, still pending final approval from both leaders, comes after lengthy negotiations and seeks to rebalance tariffs and reduce export restrictions. While officials describe it as a step forward, the broader tensions over technology and trade persist.

      WASHINGTON - February 22, 2025: President Donald Trump arrives at the White House South Lawn on Marine One after his visit to CPAC // Shutterstock

      World newsUnited States


