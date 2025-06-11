Trump confirms new China deal covering rare earths and student access

HQ

The latest news on the United States and China . President Donald Trump has announced a new trade framework with China that would see Beijing resume rare earth mineral shipments while the United States reopens its universities to Chinese students.



The agreement, still pending final approval from both leaders, comes after lengthy negotiations and seeks to rebalance tariffs and reduce export restrictions. While officials describe it as a step forward, the broader tensions over technology and trade persist.