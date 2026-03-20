Trump compares Iran strikes to Pearl Harbor in meeting with Takaichi: "You also believe in surprise"

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Donald Trump drew a controversial comparison between US strikes on Iran and the 1941 Attack on Pearl Harbor during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Defending the element of surprise in military operations, Trump referenced Japan's historic attack on the US naval base, a moment that led to America's entry into World War II. The comparison appeared to catch Takaichi off guard during their Oval Office meeting.

The remarks drew mixed reactions in Japan, with some viewing them as inappropriate given the historical weight of Pearl Harbor. Others interpreted the comment more lightly. In any case, these were Trump's words, so you can judge for yourself.

As Trump stated on Thursday:

"We wanted surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn't you tell me about ​Pearl Harbor?" Trump replied when a journalist asked why he had ​not told allies about his war plans. "You believe in surprise, I ⁠think much more so than us."