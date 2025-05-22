English
Trump clashes with Ramaphosa over baseless claims of white genocide

The US president's Oval Office meeting with South Africa's leader quickly derailed into a confrontation over far-right conspiracy theories.

The latest news on the United States and South Africa. During a tense meeting in Washington, President Trump challenged South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with unfounded accusations of land seizures and attacks against white farmers.

The South African delegation, hoping to focus on trade and economic cooperation, was instead met with videos and articles used to support Trump's claims, long discredited by local data and experts, and firmly rejected by Ramaphosa. Check out the meeting below.

Cyril Ramaphosa and Donald Trump // Shutterstock

