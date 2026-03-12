Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
World news

Trump claims US has won Iran war but vows campaign will continue

The president says Washington must "finish the job" despite early success.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States had effectively "won" the war against Iran, but warned that American forces would remain engaged to ensure the conflict is fully resolved.

Speaking at a campaign-style rally in Hebron (Kentucky), Trump said the outcome of the war had been decided almost immediately. "You never like to say too early you won. We won," he told supporters, adding that the conflict was "over in the first hour."

Despite declaring victory, Trump indicated that the United States would not withdraw quickly. He said the military campaign had severely damaged Iran's capabilities, including the destruction of dozens of Iranian naval vessels, but argued that Washington must stay involved to "finish the job" and prevent the need for future interventions. "We don't want to go ⁠back ​every two years," he ​added.

Trump claims US has won Iran war but vows campaign will continue
Trump // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited StatesIsraelIran


Loading next content