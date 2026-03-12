Trump claims US has won Iran war but vows campaign will continue

HQ

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States had effectively "won" the war against Iran, but warned that American forces would remain engaged to ensure the conflict is fully resolved.

Speaking at a campaign-style rally in Hebron (Kentucky), Trump said the outcome of the war had been decided almost immediately. "You never like to say too early you won. We won," he told supporters, adding that the conflict was "over in the first hour."

Despite declaring victory, Trump indicated that the United States would not withdraw quickly. He said the military campaign had severely damaged Iran's capabilities, including the destruction of dozens of Iranian naval vessels, but argued that Washington must stay involved to "finish the job" and prevent the need for future interventions. "We don't want to go ⁠back ​every two years," he ​added.