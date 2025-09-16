Trump claims TikTok has US buyer lined up "We have a deal on TikTok. We have a group of very big companies that want to buy it."

HQ Yesterday, we got the news that the Unites States and China had reached a preliminary deal to transfer TikTok into US-controlled ownership. Now, Trump has confirmed that a group of American companies is prepared to take over TikTok's US operations from China's ByteDance, a move that would end months of uncertainty surrounding the platform. The agreement, still pending final approval, would shift the app into majority US control and is expected to close in the coming weeks. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go! TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone, with a figure of President Donald Trump in the background, United States - January 17, 2025 // Shutterstock