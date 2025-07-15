Trump changes course on Russia-Ukraine: Backs Ukraine with weapons, threatens 100% tariffs on Russia

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . After months of mixed signals, President Donald Trump has announced a new weapons package for Ukraine in coordination with NATO allies, including key air defense systems, while also issuing a 50-day ultimatum to Russia.

"We will send them Patriots, which they desperately need, because Putin really surprised a lot of people. He talks nice and then bombs everybody in the evening. But there's a little bit of a problem there. I don't like it," Trump told reporters.



You might be interested: Trump promises Patriot missiles for Ukraine.



"We're going to be doing secondary tariffs," Trump said. "If we don't have a deal in 50 days, it's very simple, and they'll be at 100%." The White House clarified that Trump was alluding to 100% tariffs on Russian products and additional sanctions on nations that buy its exports.

Should Moscow fail to agree to a peace deal, countries continuing to trade with Russia, particularly in energy, may face sweeping secondary sanctions and full import tariffs. The announcement probably marks Trump's most direct move yet since returning to office.