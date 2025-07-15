English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Trump changes course on Russia-Ukraine: Backs Ukraine with weapons, threatens 100% tariffs on Russia

After months of mixed signals, Trump pledges military aid to Ukraine and issues a 50-day ultimatum to Russia.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. After months of mixed signals, President Donald Trump has announced a new weapons package for Ukraine in coordination with NATO allies, including key air defense systems, while also issuing a 50-day ultimatum to Russia.

"We will send them Patriots, which they desperately need, because Putin really surprised a lot of people. He talks nice and then bombs everybody in the evening. But there's a little bit of a problem there. I don't like it," Trump told reporters.

"We're going to be doing secondary tariffs," Trump said. "If we don't have a deal in 50 days, it's very simple, and they'll be at 100%." The White House clarified that Trump was alluding to 100% tariffs on Russian products and additional sanctions on nations that buy its exports.

Should Moscow fail to agree to a peace deal, countries continuing to trade with Russia, particularly in energy, may face sweeping secondary sanctions and full import tariffs. The announcement probably marks Trump's most direct move yet since returning to office.

Trump changes course on Russia-Ukraine: Backs Ukraine with weapons, threatens 100% tariffs on Russia
On March 13, 2025, in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington, DC, President Donald Trump met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss the future of U.S.-Western Europe military ties // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsRussiaUkraineUnited States


Loading next content