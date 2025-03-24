English
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney calls snap election

As Trump casts a long shadow over Canada's snap election campaign.

The latest news on Canada. The country's newly appointed Prime Minister Mark Carney has called a snap election for April 28, amid escalating trade tensions with the United States and growing political uncertainty.

The election comes just days after Carney assumed office following Justin Trudeau's resignation. Facing off against Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, Carney's campaign will grapple with Donald Trump's ongoing tariff threats.

As the election unfolds, the spotlight is on Canada's shifting relationship with its southern neighbour, with voters concerned about the economy and the cost of living. For now, it remains to be seen how the snap election campaign will unfold.

Mark Carney // Shutterstock

