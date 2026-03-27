Trump calls UK aircraft carriers "toys" in latest NATO criticism

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Donald Trump has dismissed British aircraft carriers as "toys," criticising the UK and other NATO allies for their limited involvement in the war with Iran.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said he told the UK not to deploy its carriers, adding they were "not the best" compared to US capabilities.

The comments mark a further strain in relations with Keir Starmer, who had previously refused to allow British bases to be used for offensive strikes against Iran.

Trump said he was "very disappointed" with NATO allies, accusing them of wanting to join the conflict only after the fighting is over.

The UK has instead taken a more cautious approach, deploying naval assets to the region and focusing on defensive measures.