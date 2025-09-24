Trump calls Russia "paper tiger" and says that Ukraine is "in a position to fight and win all of Ukraine back in its original form" "Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act."

HQ Just a few hours ago, Trump made headlines by suggesting Ukraine could reclaim all territory lost to Russia, describing Moscow as a struggling "paper tiger." Speaking after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations, Trump emphasized that now is the moment for Kyiv to act while Russia faces economic turmoil. "Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act... After seeing the Economic trouble (the war) is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form." What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go! On Jan 21, 2025, in the Roosevelt Room, White House, Washington, DC, President Trump unveils an AI infrastructure plan and answers questions on Jan. 6 pardons, Ukraine war, crypto, and more issues // Shutterstock