Trump calls on Kurds to strike Iran | 7th day

It's been a week since the conflict in Iran started. One of the highlights from today: President Donald Trump has encouraged Iranian Kurdish forces in Iraq to launch attacks inside Iran, signaling an expansion of the ongoing conflict that has already seen strikes across Israel, the Gulf states, Cyprus, Turkey, and the Indian Ocean. On the possibility of the Iranian Kurdish forces entering Iran, Trump told Reuters he supports Kurdish action: "I think it's wonderful that they want to do that, I'd be all for it."

Iranian Kurdish fighters // Shutterstock

Despite Trump's comments, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized that American objectives have not expanded and remain focused on disabling Iran's missile and naval capabilities. Officials stressed the US has sufficient munitions to sustain the campaign, while Israel continues a broad-scale assault on Tehran's infrastructure and Iranian drones target Gulf and regional sites.

Meanwhile, regional tensions are intensifying. Azerbaijan reported Iranian drones crossed its border, injuring civilians, and warned of retaliation, and Hezbollah urged residents near Israel's northern border to evacuate, as thousands of civilians fled southern Beirut. The conflict has killed over 1,200 in Iran, including schoolchildren, and dozens in Lebanon, with energy supplies and global logistics increasingly disrupted...