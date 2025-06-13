English
Trump calls on Iran to strike a deal after Israeli strikes on Iran

The United States President warns of harsher strikes ahead and urges Iran to return to the negotiating table.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. On Friday, United States President Donald Trump has urged Iran to reach a nuclear agreement before facing further Israeli military action, following a wave of strikes targeting Iranian infrastructure.

"There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left."

In a series of interviews and a post on his social media platform, Trump described the attacks as effective and warned that more were on the way. He also emphasized that a window for diplomacy still exists but may soon close if Iran fails to act.

WASHINGTON - January 30 2025: President Donald Trump speaks at a White House press briefing after a Black Hawk helicopter collided with American Airlines flight 5342 by DCA airport // Shutterstock

