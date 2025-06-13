Trump calls on Iran to strike a deal after Israeli strikes on Iran

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . On Friday, United States President Donald Trump has urged Iran to reach a nuclear agreement before facing further Israeli military action, following a wave of strikes targeting Iranian infrastructure.



"There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left."

In a series of interviews and a post on his social media platform, Trump described the attacks as effective and warned that more were on the way. He also emphasized that a window for diplomacy still exists but may soon close if Iran fails to act.