Trump breaks with Vance over Minneapolis shooting

President Donald Trump has distanced himself from claims made by his vice-president and senior aides that Alex Pretti, the 37-year-old nurse shot dead by a Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agent, was an "assassin." While aides including Stephen Miller and JD Vance described Pretti as attempting to "murder federal agents," Trump told reporters on Tuesday that Pretti was "not an assassin," calling the incident "very unfortunate."

The president has reshuffled federal enforcement leadership in the state, recalling Gregory Bovino, the border patrol official known for aggressive immigration tactics, and replacing him with Tom Homan, who will report directly to Trump. Key administration figures such as Miller, Vance, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who had publicly defended the shooting, now face political exposure as the president seeks to rein in hardline messaging.

First Lady Melania Trump also intervened publicly, calling for "peace" and "unity" in Minneapolis. Appearing on Fox & Friends, she urged protesters to act peacefully and highlighted her husband's cooperation with state officials to prevent further violence. Her statement marks a rare public role in national matters during Trump's second term, following previous interventions such as facilitating the return of Ukrainian children from Russia...