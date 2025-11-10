Trump booed as he becomes first sitting president at a regular-season NFL game since Carter in 1978

HQ

Donald Trump attended the Washington Commanders' 44-22 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, becoming the first sitting United States president in nearly 50 years to appear at a regular-season NFL game. His arrival was met with loud boos when he appeared on the videoboard late in the first half, and again when he was introduced at halftime.

The jeering continued as Trump read an oath for new military recruits during an on-field enlistment ceremony. The president had arrived shortly after a flyover of Northwest Stadium, telling reporters he was "a little bit late" before taking his seat in a suite alongside House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Crowd reactions and on-field ceremony mark the visit

Earlier in the game, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrated a touchdown by mimicking the "Trump dance," which several athletes adopted last year. Detroit coach Dan Campbell said he did not notice the president's arrival, while quarterback Jared Goff commented on the low pass of Trump's aircraft above the stadium.

During the third quarter, Trump joined Fox broadcasters for a brief interview, reflecting on his high school football days and speaking about efforts to support the Commanders' planned return to Washington. According to an ESPN report, a White House intermediary has told team ownership that Trump wants the club's future stadium, part of a nearly $4 billion project at the former RFK Stadium site, to carry his name.

Trump left before the game ended. Only two other sitting presidents, Richard Nixon in 1969 and Jimmy Carter in 1978, have attended a regular-season NFL game while in office. The visit adds to a series of recent sports appearances by Trump, including the Ryder Cup, the Daytona 500 and the United States Open.