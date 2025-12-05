Trump boasts of having ended the eighth war in less than a year: "Look at the way they love each other"

HQ

United States President Donald Trump hosted the leaders of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Thursday to formalise a peace deal aimed at ending years of conflict between the neighbouring nations.

United States President Donald Trump called it a "great day for Africa and for the world", framing the United States-brokered accords as a turning point despite ongoing violence on the ground.

The agreement, first reached in June, commits Rwanda to ending support for the M23 rebel group while the DRC pledges to help dismantle Hutu militias linked to the 1994 genocide. Both sides also agreed to respect each other's borders.

DRC President Félix Tshisekedi said the deal offers a "new perspective" for the region, while Rwanda's Paul Kagame warned that progress will depend on continued cooperation. Fighting in eastern DRC has continued despite previous commitments, and residents of areas captured by M23 say there is still no peace.

Trump also announced that Washington will sign bilateral deals to buy rare earth minerals from both countries, promising United States investment and commercial partnerships. His administration has positioned the mineral agreements as part of a wider effort to stabilise the region and secure strategic resources.