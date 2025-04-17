Trump blocks Israeli strike on Iran, pushing for negotiations instead

HQ

The latest news on the United States . In an unexpected turn of events, President Trump reportedly halted Israel's planned military strike on Iranian nuclear sites, urging instead for diplomatic negotiations with Tehran.

Citing sources, the New York Times reported on Wednesday that the strike was meant to delay Iran's nuclear ambitions by at least a year, but after much internal deliberation, Trump decided that talks, not bombs, should be the next step.

Last Saturday, the United States and Iran held their first round of talks in years, with both sides calling the meeting positive and constructive. A second round of discussions is already in the works, with Rome being considered as the next venue.