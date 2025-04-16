Trump blames Biden, Putin, and Zelensky for war

HQ

The latest news on the United States, Russia, and Ukraine . Before taking office, one of Donald Trump's major promises was that he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours, a promise that some might argue it now seems long past its expiration date.

Now, during a meeting at the White House with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, US President Donald Trump placed blame for the war in Ukraine squarely on the shoulders of not just Russian President Vladimir Putin, but also Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump argued that under his leadership, Putin would never have initiated the invasion, adding that Biden had the power to avert it by adjusting oil prices, a move he claims would have prevented the escalation. You can learn more about this in the video below.