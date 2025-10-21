Trump begins tearing down part of the White House for new ballroom

HQ

We just got the news that work has begun on the East Wing of the White House to make room for a new presidential ballroom, a 250 millions dollars project personally championed by Trump. The partial demolition has ignited fierce reactions online and in political circles, with many calling it a vanity-driven alteration of a national landmark. The White House has not commented on the renovation, which Trump says will be privately funded by corporate allies and donors. Images showing torn-down sections of the East Wing have circulated widely, intensifying debate over the appropriateness of such an opulent addition during a government shutdown. What do you think about this?