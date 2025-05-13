English
Trump begins Gulf tour focused on investment, not conflict

President embarks on a regional visit amidst global tensions.

The latest news on the United States. We now know that United States President Donald Trump has arrived in Saudi Arabia to start a four-day tour of the Gulf, prioritizing economic deals over security concerns like the war in Gaza and Iran's nuclear program.

Accompanied by top American business leaders, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Trump is set to meet officials in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, seeking investments potentially worth trillions. The trip, however, notably excludes Israel.

Washington Dc, United States, April 29 2025: President Trump returns to the White House after speaking at a rally in Michigan // Shutterstock

