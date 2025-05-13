Trump begins Gulf tour focused on investment, not conflict

HQ

The latest news on the United States . We now know that United States President Donald Trump has arrived in Saudi Arabia to start a four-day tour of the Gulf, prioritizing economic deals over security concerns like the war in Gaza and Iran's nuclear program.

Accompanied by top American business leaders, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Trump is set to meet officials in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, seeking investments potentially worth trillions. The trip, however, notably excludes Israel.