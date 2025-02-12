Trump bans journalists for not renaming Gulf of Mexico to "Gulf of America"

HQ

In yet another dramatic clash between the White House and the press, President Donald Trump has barred Associated Press from attending a scheduled event in the Oval Office after the agency refused to comply with his administration's directive to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America."

According to a recent statement by Associated Press, its journalist was denied entry because the outlet refused to adopt the terminology Trump imposed as part of his nationalist agenda.

The White House defended the move, arguing that American media should embrace patriotic messaging, while press freedom advocates decried the decision as a blatant violation of the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States.

The Association of White House Correspondents has strongly condemned the ban, insisting that editorial independence must remain untouched by government influence. For now, it remains to be seen how far the administration will go in enforcing its renaming policy or if the Gulf of Mexico will stay as is in the eyes of the media.