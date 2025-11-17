Trump backs vote to release Epstein files

HQ

United States President Donald Trump has reversed course and urged Republicans to support releasing files linked to Jeffrey Epstein, after previously resisting efforts to make them public.

This comes ahead of a House vote set for Tuesday, where growing GOP support for disclosure threatened to deliver Trump a rare setback within his own party. In recent days, more Republican lawmakers indicated they were prepared to break with the president, prompting Trump to intervene and contain the internal revolt.

On Truth Social, he insisted that "House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files" and claimed the matter had become a political distraction. The shift marks one of the clearest examples of tension between Trump and congressional Republicans during his second term, as several members push for greater transparency on the long-running case.