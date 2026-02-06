Trump backs Japan's Prime Minister Takaichi ahead of pivotal election on Sunday

HQ

United States President Donald Trump has given his "complete and total endorsement" to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ahead of Sunday's lower house election, saying he looked forward to hosting her at the White House next month. Polls already point to a solid victory for Takaichi's ruling coalition, which is seeking a fresh mandate for higher spending and a major defence build-up.

Takaichi, Japan's first female prime minister and a conservative inspired by Britain's Margaret Thatcher, leads a coalition expected to win around 300 of the 465 seats in parliament. Analysts say Trump's backing, while unlikely to change the outcome, will resonate with both voters and businesses in Japan, where the United States president remains relatively popular and strong ties with Washington are seen as an economic and strategic advantage.

The endorsement comes as Takaichi faces growing challenges, including strained relations with China and unease in financial markets over her proposal to suspend sales tax on food. While a decisive win could strengthen her hand on security and diplomacy, investors remain wary of Japan's heavy debt burden, making Sunday's vote a key test not just for political stability, but for economic confidence as well...