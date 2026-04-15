Trump backs Halo legend Martin O'Donnell in this fall's congressional election

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Back in 2024, we reported that Bungie's former composer Martin O'Donnell was running for Congress in Nevada. He didn't succeed that time and lost, but he's giving it another shot in this fall's election, and this time he has stronger backing.

Via X, O'Donnell writes that he is "truly honored to have the support of President Donald J. Trump," and goes on to say that this endorsement was crucial to his decision to run again:

"I promised I would drop out unless President Trump supported me so that Republicans could avoid wasting resources on a needless primary."

The President himself writes via Truth Social that it is a "Great Honor to endorse America First Patriot, Marty O'Donnell, who is running to represent the incredible people of Nevada's 3rd Congressional District," and he goes on to explain his support as follows:

"Marty O'Donnell is a World-Class Composer and Entrepreneur who knows the America First Policies required to Create GREAT Jobs, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote NO TAX ON TIPS, Advance MADE IN THE U.S.A., and Champion our Nation's Golden Age."

The midterm elections will take place on November 3, and then we'll see how things go for O'Donnell, who is perhaps best known as the composer (along with Michael Salvatori) of all of Bungie's Halo games, as well as Destiny. However, after a major falling-out with the studio, he left the company and has since focused on his political career.