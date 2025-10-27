Trump arrives in Japan for next stop on Asian tour The president seeks new trade agreements and strengthening alliances in East Asia.

HQ United States President Donald Trump touches down in Tokyo on Monday, aiming to expand his series of trade agreements in Asia while preparing for meetings later this week. This is his longest journey abroad since taking office in January. After securing deals with several Southeast Asian nations, Trump will meet Japanese leaders to discuss investment and defence cooperation before heading to South Korea and China.