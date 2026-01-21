Trump arrives in Davos defiant as Greenland push deepens NATO rift | LIVE

HQ

United States President Donald Trump is heading into the World Economic Forum in Davos facing strong resistance from European leaders as he presses ahead with his controversial push to acquire Greenland, a move that has triggered one of the most serious strains in transatlantic relations in decades.

Trump said he would hold talks on Greenland while in Davos, insisting the Danish territory was essential to United States national security. "We need it for security purposes," he told reporters. Asked how far he was willing to go, Trump replied: "You'll find out," a comment that has unsettled NATO allies already alarmed by his refusal to rule out the use of force.

European leaders have warned that Trump's strategy risks undermining NATO unity at a time of heightened tensions with Russia and China. The United States president has threatened economic retaliation against countries opposing his plans, while Denmark and Greenland have rejected any sale but offered expanded United States military and economic cooperation.

The Greenland dispute has overshadowed Trump's original aim for Davos: promoting the strength of the United States economy. He is expected to use his keynote address to tout domestic growth and unveil a housing proposal allowing Americans to tap retirement savings for home down payments, even as polls show broad public dissatisfaction with his economic stewardship.

As Trump meets global leaders in the Swiss Alps, allies fear his Greenland campaign could redefine United States relations with Europe. Not as a partnership, but as a test of power, pressure and resolve. This is a developing news story, so stay tuned for further updates...