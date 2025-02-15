Trump applauds hostage release, backs Israel on ceasefire decision

HQ

President Donald Trump celebrated on Saturday the release of three hostages by Hamas, including an Israeli American, and made it clear that Israel will decide the fate of the fragile ceasefire.

In a recent post on Truth Social, he noted that the hostages "seem to be in good shape" and contrasted this release with Hamas's earlier claims that no more captives would be freed.

He also stressed that Israel faces a crucial decision regarding the imposed deadline for further hostage releases and that the United States will fully support its actions. The latest exchange included 3 Israeli hostages in return for 369 Palestinian prisoners, some serving life sentences.

The temporary ceasefire has been repeatedly tested, with Hamas accusing Israel of violations and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warning that combat will resume if hostages are not released as agreed. While Hamas confirmed it would proceed with the latest release and things went as planned, uncertainty remains over whether additional captives will be freed or if fighting will reignite.