Trump announces Russia and Ukraine agree to immediate ceasefire talks

Despite Trump's call for immediate negotiations, Moscow signals more time is needed.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. Following separate conversations with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, United States President Donald Trump claimed that Ukraine and Russia have agreed to immediately reopen ceasefire negotiations.

However, while Kyiv welcomed renewed contact, Moscow emphasized that no deadline had been set and that significant differences remain. European leaders continue to press for immediate action, but Trump opts to hold off on new sanctions in hopes of progress.

