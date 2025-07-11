Trump announces NATO-mediated arms supply to Ukraine

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . United States President Donald Trump has confirmed on Thursday that United States weapons will reach Ukraine via NATO in a new approach meant to share financial responsibility with allies. Here's what he said.

"We're sending weapons to NATO, and NATO is paying for those weapons, 100%. So what we're doing is the weapons that are going out are going to NATO, and then NATO is going to be giving those weapons (to Ukraine), and NATO is paying for those weapons."

Speaking ahead of a planned address on Russia, Trump revealed the alliance would cover the full cost of the shipments. This marks the first direct military aid to Ukraine authorized under his administration, signaling a shift in tone after earlier criticisms of Ukraine spending.