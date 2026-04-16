Trump announces Israel-Lebanon ceasefire: "Both sides want to see peace"

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President Donald Trump just announced that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, set to begin at 5 p.m. EST (2100 GMT).

The announcement came in a pair of posts on Truth Social, in which Trump said he had held "excellent conversations" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. He did not specify in his initial post which day the ceasefire would take effect, though a US official, speaking anonymously, confirmed it would begin Thursday.

"Both sides want to see PEACE, and I believe that will happen, quickly!" he declared on Truth Social.

Trump adds he has directed Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, to work with both governments toward a durable settlement. In a follow-up post, he said he would be inviting Netanyahu and Aoun to the White House for "meaningful talks."

The announcement comes as the broader region remains on edge. Strikes were still being reported in Lebanon as recently as Thursday, with smoke visible over Nabatieh in the south. Whether the 10-day pause holds (and what framework might follow) remains to be seen, so stay tuned for further updates.