Trump announces end to Syria sanctions, secures $600 billion Saudi investment

The US president begins Middle East tour with a major policy shift and record defense deals.

The latest news on the United States. In a dramatic policy reversal, United States President Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday that the United States will lift sanctions on Syria during his high-profile visit to Saudi Arabia.

The announcement coincided with the signing of a $600 billion investment agreement and nearly $142 billion in arms deals with the Gulf state. Trump framed the move as a step toward regional stabilization, while deepening economic and defense ties with Riyadh.

Washington Dc, United States, April 21 2025, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host the 2025 Easter Egg Roll // Shutterstock

