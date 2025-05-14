Trump announces end to Syria sanctions, secures $600 billion Saudi investment

HQ

The latest news on the United States . In a dramatic policy reversal, United States President Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday that the United States will lift sanctions on Syria during his high-profile visit to Saudi Arabia.

The announcement coincided with the signing of a $600 billion investment agreement and nearly $142 billion in arms deals with the Gulf state. Trump framed the move as a step toward regional stabilization, while deepening economic and defense ties with Riyadh.