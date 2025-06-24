Trump announces ceasefire between Israel and Iran

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . United States President Donald Trump has declared that Israel and Iran have agreed to a complete ceasefire, set to unfold in stages over the next 24 hours.



"CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!)."

The announcement followed a night of missile strikes and no official confirmation from Israel or Iran. While Trump framed the deal as a diplomatic breakthrough, early morning sirens and explosions in several cities suggest the fighting is still ongoing.