Trump announces ceasefire between Israel and Iran

Despite continued fighting, Trump claims a full agreement to end the 12-day war is in place.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. United States President Donald Trump has declared that Israel and Iran have agreed to a complete ceasefire, set to unfold in stages over the next 24 hours.

"CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!)."

The announcement followed a night of missile strikes and no official confirmation from Israel or Iran. While Trump framed the deal as a diplomatic breakthrough, early morning sirens and explosions in several cities suggest the fighting is still ongoing.

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, USA- February 24, 2024: Donald Trump speaks at an event about his plan for defeating current President Joe Biden in November // Shutterstock

