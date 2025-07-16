Trump announces 19% tariff on imports from Indonesia

HQ

The latest news on the United States and Indonesia . The United States has reached a new trade agreement with Indonesia, imposing a tariff nearly double the current rate on incoming goods while offering full access for American exports.

"They are going to pay 19% and we are going to pay nothing... we will have full access into Indonesia, and we have a couple of those deals that are going to be announced," United States President Donald Trump said outside the Oval Office.

Trump subsequently announced on his Truth Social platform that Indonesia had consented to buy $15 billion worth of United States energy goods, $4.5 billion in American agricultural products, and 50 Boeing jets, although no specific timeline was provided.

The move, part of Trump's broader effort to reshape global trade terms, comes just weeks before a key deadline that could see duties rise across the board. Meanwhile, the European Union is finalizing its own list of retaliatory tariffs as talks with Washington remain tense.