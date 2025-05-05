Trump announces 100% tariff on foreign-made films to revive Hollywood

Dansk
The latest news on the United States. We now know that President Donald Trump has directed agencies to begin imposing a 100% tariff on movies produced abroad, arguing that foreign tax incentives have drained Hollywood's competitiveness.
The announcement immediately weighed on shares of major studios as industry leaders scrambled to assess the scope of the measure. Meanwhile, countries like the United Kingdom have pledged to defend their local industries. You can learn more here.