English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Trump announces 100% tariff on foreign-made films to revive Hollywood

The administration says the move aims to counter overseas incentives and protect US production.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United States. We now know that President Donald Trump has directed agencies to begin imposing a 100% tariff on movies produced abroad, arguing that foreign tax incentives have drained Hollywood's competitiveness.

The announcement immediately weighed on shares of major studios as industry leaders scrambled to assess the scope of the measure. Meanwhile, countries like the United Kingdom have pledged to defend their local industries. You can learn more here.

Trump announces 100% tariff on foreign-made films to revive Hollywood
The administration says the move aims to counter overseas incentives and protect U.S. production // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited States


Loading next content