Trump announces $1 trillion defence budget for fiscal 2026

The latest news on the United States . During a press event with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump revealed this week a $1 trillion defence budget in fiscal 2026, signaling his commitment to bolstering United States military power.

The proposed budget, which marks an almost 12% increase from current levels, is touted as the largest in United States history. Trump emphasized that this boost would ensure the country possesses unmatched military strength for years to come.

While some of the funds are expected to come from savings identified by efficiency cuts, the proposal faces challenges, including balancing defence spending with other federal priorities, so it remains to be seen how this plan will impact the broader fiscal landscape.