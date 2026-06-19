Trump announced that Apple and Intel are working to design and build chips in the USA

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The US president Donald Trump has announced on Truth Social, that Apple and Intel will partner up to build chips in the USA. The thing is, that the Intel executives were not aware of this premature reveal, as reported by Tweak Town.

Apple and Intel has been in talks for months, but the status of those negotiations remains unclear. Neither Apple nor Intel commented publicly after the announcement. So it looks like the companies involved were not ready to confirm a deal like this. Apple still designs its own silicon, and Intel would act strictly as a contract manufacturer.

Now we just wait for Apple and Intel to make an official confirmation.