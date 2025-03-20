Trump and Zelensky vow to work toward ending war in Ukraine during phone call

HQ

After weeks of escalating strikes on power plants and oil depots, a fragile diplomatic thread emerged on Wednesday as United States President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged joint efforts to halt the war, their first dialogue since a heated Oval Office clash weeks prior.

During the phone call, Zelensky secured tentative United States commitments for European-sourced air defense systems while cautiously endorsing Trump's proposal to suspend infrastructure strikes, a plan immediately tested by overnight Russian drone attacks and Ukrainian retaliation near critical energy sites.

You might be interested:



Though technical teams will convene in Saudi Arabia to advance talks, skepticism lingers as Moscow and Kyiv traded blame for shattered ceasefires, even as 175 prisoners from each side returned home through Emirati mediation. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.