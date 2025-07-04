Trump and Zelensky talk air defences after largest drone attack on Kyiv

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . United States President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have held talks focused on air defence cooperation as Russian drone and missile attacks on Kyiv intensify.

"I had a very important and fruitful conversation with @POTUS. I congratulated President Trump and the entire American people on the US Independence Day," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Friday in a post on X.

Ukraine is seeking stronger support from Washington, particularly in boosting its access to Patriot systems. The call followed Trump's disappointment after speaking with Putin and came just before the capital suffered the largest drone attack since the war began.