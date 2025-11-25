Trump and Zelensky expected to hold crucial talks on new Ukraine peace plan

HQ

Trump and Zelensky are preparing for talks in Washington as the United States and Ukraine move to finalize a new 19-point peace plan aimed at ending the war. The meeting could take place this week, following difficult negotiations between senior officials from both sides in Geneva.

The new framework replaces a leaked 28-point draft originally developed by United States and Russian officials. Washington and Kyiv agreed to revise the plan after concerns that the earlier version leaned too close to Moscow's demands on NATO, territory and the sequence of any settlement.

Key issues now rest with the two presidents, including potential land swaps and a proposed security arrangement involving the United States, NATO and Russia. Zelensky said progress had been made in Geneva but warned that major decisions still require "leadership choices."

United States proposal and Europe's counter-proposal

Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the talks as the strongest diplomatic effort so far, while Ukrainian officials said the teams had reached a "solid body of convergence." United States negotiators, including Jared Kushner, were reportedly open to several Ukrainian proposals.

Meanwhile, The White House rejected claims that Washington is favouring Russia. Officials said the United States remains committed to engaging both sides equally and pushing for a deal that maintains Ukraine's sovereignty.

Parallel discussions involving European advisers produced a counter-proposal designed to limit Moscow's influence over Ukraine's military and Western institutions. Russia has already dismissed this European version as "unconstructive."