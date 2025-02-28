Trump and Zelensky get into a shouting match over Ukraine war and United States support

HQ

In a dramatic showdown at the White House, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and United States President Donald Trump engaged in a tense verbal battle over Ukraine's war strategy and Washington's shifting stance (via Reuters).

Trump, eager to pivot toward a deal with Russia, accused Zelensky of mismanaging the war and failing to appreciate U.S. support, while the Ukrainian leader pressed for unwavering American backing.

The argument peaked when Trump threatened to withdraw aid unless Ukraine accepted a minerals deal that lacked security guarantees, leaving Kyiv deeply concerned about its strategic position.

With Trump's vision of ending the war swiftly and rebuilding ties with Moscow clashing with Zelensky's insistence on resisting Russian aggression, the meeting underscored a major shift in global alliances. You can watch the shouting match in the video below.