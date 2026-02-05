Trump and Xi talk Taiwan and soybeans in bid to stabilise US-China relations

HQ

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks on Wednesday aimed at stabilising relations between the world's two largest economies, with trade and security dominating the agenda. Trump said the conversation was "very positive" and claimed China was considering significantly increasing purchases of US-grown soybeans, a move that sent futures prices sharply higher.

According to Trump, Beijing may raise soybean imports from the United States to around 20 million metric tons this season, up from roughly 12 million previously, offering potential relief to American farmers ahead of a possible Trump visit to Beijing in April. Both leaders publicly underlined the importance of maintaining stable bilateral ties, signalling a willingness to de-escalate after months of strained relations.

However, tensions remain over Taiwan, with China warning Washington over recent US arms sales to the island, including a record $11.1 billion package approved in December. While the call suggested renewed diplomatic engagement, deep divisions over security, trade policy and regional influence continue to shape the US-China relationship...