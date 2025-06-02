English
Trump and Xi expected to resume talks over trade tensions

Dispute over mineral exports may push leaders back to the negotiation table.

The latest news on the United States and China. We now know that United States President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping are expected to speak soon in an effort to ease renewed tensions over the flow of critical minerals, Scott Bessent said on Sunday.

The United States has accused China of backtracking on previous trade concessions, prompting concern in global industrial sectors. While no exact date has been confirmed, top aides suggest a conversation is imminent, so stay tuned for further updates.

U.S. President Donald Trump appears on a computer screen, alongside a portrait of Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader and politician, displayed on a foreground, Washington, United States, April 9, 2025 // Shutterstock

