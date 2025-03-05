Trump and Trudeau set for talks amid growing trade tensions, according to sources

HQ

U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are expected to discuss the ongoing trade disputes on Wednesday, following the imposition of new tariffs by Trump on imports from Mexico and Canada, according to sources (via Reuters).

The tariffs, a bold move that could disrupt over $2.2 trillion in annual trade, were introduced after Trump claimed that these nations were not doing enough to prevent the flow of fentanyl and related chemicals into the United States.

In response, Canada swiftly retaliated with its own set of measures, targeting billions of dollars' worth of goods. The growing tensions have left the door open for further escalation, with Trump hinting at more tariffs. For now, it remains to be seen where these talks will lead.