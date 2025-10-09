Trump and the Nobel Peace Prize: Can he pull it off?

HQ

As the world waits for Friday's Nobel Peace Prize announcement, all eyes are on one man who says the award should already have his name on it: United States President Donald Trump.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has repeatedly declared himself the most deserving candidate, citing his role in brokering ceasefires from Gaza to the Caucasus. Trump claims credit for ending eight wars:



Cambodia and Thailand.



Kosovo and Serbia.



Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda.



Pakistan and India.



Israel and Iran.



Egypt and Ethiopia.



Armenia and Azerbaijan.



Israel and Palestine.



Supporters, including Netanyahu and leaders in Armenia and Azerbaijan, have nominated him. Detractors, however, point out that Trump has also authorized military strikes in Yemen, Iran, and Somalia, and has threatened to annex parts of Canada and Greenland.

Whether the Nobel Committee views his actions as diplomacy or political theater remains to be seen. But one thing is certain, if Trump doesn't win, the reaction from the president will be anything but quiet. What do you think about this?

The Nobel Peace Prize winner will be announced on October 10.