Trump and Starmer announce US-UK trade deal, but 10% tariffs stay

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on the United States and Unites Kingdom. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Keir Starmer have hailed a new trade agreement on Thursday, which modestly expands agricultural access and reduces tariffs on US car exports to the UK.
Despite the gains, a 10% tariff on British goods remains in place, a point of disappointment for some sectors. This deal, while seen as a step forward, is only the beginning of broader negotiations expected to evolve in the coming weeks. Check out their meeting below.