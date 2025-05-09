English
Trump and Starmer announce US-UK trade deal, but 10% tariffs stay

Limited agreement opens new markets but maintains key trade barriers.

The latest news on the United States and Unites Kingdom. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Keir Starmer have hailed a new trade agreement on Thursday, which modestly expands agricultural access and reduces tariffs on US car exports to the UK.

Despite the gains, a 10% tariff on British goods remains in place, a point of disappointment for some sectors. This deal, while seen as a step forward, is only the beginning of broader negotiations expected to evolve in the coming weeks. Check out their meeting below.

WASHINGTON - Feb 27, 2025: President Donald Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer hold a joint press conference at the White House // Shutterstock

