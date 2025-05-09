Trump and Starmer announce US-UK trade deal, but 10% tariffs stay

HQ

The latest news on the United States and Unites Kingdom . President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Keir Starmer have hailed a new trade agreement on Thursday, which modestly expands agricultural access and reduces tariffs on US car exports to the UK.

Despite the gains, a 10% tariff on British goods remains in place, a point of disappointment for some sectors. This deal, while seen as a step forward, is only the beginning of broader negotiations expected to evolve in the coming weeks. Check out their meeting below.