Trump and Putin talk of war and peace during phone call

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Monday with US President Donald Trump and offered proposals aimed at reaching a rapid political and diplomatic settlement to the conflict involving Iran, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters. The conversation was described as "very substantial" and is expected to have practical importance for further cooperation between Moscow and Washington.

Putin's ideas for a quick end to the war around Iran drew on contacts he has had with leaders of Gulf states, Iran's president and other international figures, Ushakov said. Trump provided his assessment of developments in the ongoing US-Israeli operation, and the two leaders also discussed broader global issues, including the situation in Venezuela in relation to oil markets.

The call also touched on the war in Ukraine, with Putin suggesting that recent Russian gains should encourage Kyiv's negotiators toward a settlement. Trump reiterated his interest in seeing a rapid ceasefire and long-term resolution to the Ukraine conflict, according to the Kremlin aide.