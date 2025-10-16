Trump and Putin plan surprise summit in Budapest

HQ

We just got the news. United States President Donald Trump has announced a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, following what he described as a productive phone call.

The development comes just before Zelensky's White House visit, where additional military support is expected to be discussed. Trump's conciliatory approach has raised again concerns in Europe about US backing for Kyiv, especially regarding long-range weapons.

The Kremlin confirmed the talks, while Hungary welcomed the summit despite rising tensions with Ukraine. At the same time, both sides are preparing lower-level negotiations next week, keeping international eyes on the evolving diplomatic landscape.

